The 30 Fastest-Growing Jobs in America

The 30 Fastest-Growing Jobs in America
Image credit: AP Photo/Mike Groll
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Health care and technology industries are booming in the United States, but which specific jobs are expected to grow over the next decade?

Using projections from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on job growth from 2012 to 2022, we've identified the fastest-growing jobs in America.

There's something for everyone, with at least 10 jobs that don't require any education beyond high school, several that require only an associate's degree, as well as jobs for those with master's and doctoral degrees.

We ranked the jobs on projected percentage growth from 2012 to 2022. We also included the number of jobs expected to be added during that period, typical education needed, and the average salary.

The 30 Fastest-Growing Jobs in America

30. Cardiovascular technologists and technicians

30. Cardiovascular technologists and technicians
Image credit: Image credit: Canadian Space Agency

Percent growth: 30.4%

Jobs added through 2022: 15,700

Median salary: $52,070

Typical education needed: Associate's degree

 

The 30 Fastest-Growing Jobs in America

29. Helpers, construction trades

29. Helpers, construction trades
Image credit: Image credit: AP Photo/Mike Groll

Percent growth: 30.6%

Jobs added through 2022: 65,300

Median salary: $26,570

Typical education needed: Not indicated

The 30 Fastest-Growing Jobs in America

28. Marriage and family therapists

Percent growth: 30.6%

Jobs added through 2022: 11,600

Median salary: $46,670

Typical education needed: Master's degree

The 30 Fastest-Growing Jobs in America

27. Ambulance drivers and attendants, except emergency medical technicians

Percent growth: 31.1%

Jobs added through 2022: 5,900

Median salary: $23,440

Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent

The 30 Fastest-Growing Jobs in America

26. Substance abuse and behavioral disorder counselors

Percent growth: 31.4%

Jobs added through 2022: 28,200

Median salary: $38,520

Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent

The 30 Fastest-Growing Jobs in America

25. Market research analysts and marketing specialists

25. Market research analysts and marketing specialists
Image credit: Image credit: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Percent growth: 31.6%

Jobs added through 2022: 131,500

Median salary: $60,300

Typical education needed: Bachelor's degree

 

The 30 Fastest-Growing Jobs in America

24. Meeting, convention, and event planners

24. Meeting, convention, and event planners
Image credit: Image credit: Facebook/artbaselmiamibeach

Percent growth: 33.2%

Jobs added through 2022: 31,300

Median salary: $45,810

Typical education needed: Bachelor's degree

The 30 Fastest-Growing Jobs in America

23. Dental hygienists

23. Dental hygienists
Image credit: Image credit: AP

Percent growth: 33.3%

Jobs added through 2022: 64,200

Median salary: $70,210

Typical education needed: Associate's degree

The 30 Fastest-Growing Jobs in America

22. Audiologists

Percent growth: 33.6%

Jobs added through 2022: 4,300

Median salary: $69,720

Typical education needed: Doctoral or professional degree

The 30 Fastest-Growing Jobs in America

21. Nurse practitioners

Percent growth: 33.7%

Jobs added through 2022: 37,100

Median salary: $89,960

Typical education needed: Master's degree

The 30 Fastest-Growing Jobs in America

20. Brickmasons, blockmasons, and stonemasons

Percent growth: 34.5%

Jobs added through 2022: 29,300

Median salary: $44,950

Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent

The 30 Fastest-Growing Jobs in America

19. Nursing instructors and teachers, postsecondary

Percent growth: 35.4%

Jobs added through 2022: 24,000

Median salary: $64,850

Typical education needed: Master's degree

The 30 Fastest-Growing Jobs in America

18. Orthotists and prosthetists

18. Orthotists and prosthetists
Image credit: Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Percent growth: 35.5%

Jobs added through 2022: 3,000

Median salary: $62,670

Typical education needed: Master's degree

The 30 Fastest-Growing Jobs in America

17. Medical secretaries

17. Medical secretaries

Percent growth: 36.0%

Jobs added through 2022: 189,200

Median salary: $31,350

Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent

The 30 Fastest-Growing Jobs in America

16. Physical therapists

16. Physical therapists
Image credit: Image credit: The I-News Network1

Percent growth: 36.0%

Jobs added through 2022: 73,500

Median salary: $79,860

Typical education needed: Doctoral or professional degree

The 30 Fastest-Growing Jobs in America

15. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

15. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary
Image credit: Image credit: US Embassy Canada

Percent growth: 36.1%

Jobs added through 2022: 68,600

Median salary: $81,140

Typical education needed: Doctoral or professional degree

The 30 Fastest-Growing Jobs in America

14. Information security analysts

Percent growth: 36.5%

Jobs added through 2022: 27,400

Median salary: $86,170

Typical education needed:Bachelor's degree

The 30 Fastest-Growing Jobs in America

13. Helpers of electricians

13. Helpers of electricians

Percent growth: 36.9%

Jobs added through 2022: 22,400

Median salary: $27,670

Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent

The 30 Fastest-Growing Jobs in America

12. Insulation workers

Percent growth: 37.6%

Jobs added through 2022: 19,600

Median salary: $35,940

Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent

The 30 Fastest-Growing Jobs in America

11. Segmental pavers

11. Segmental pavers
Image credit: Image credit: zillow.com
Segmental pavers make patios like this one

Percent growth: 38.1%

Jobs added through 2022: 700

Median salary: $33,720

Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent

The 30 Fastest-Growing Jobs in America

10. Physician assistants

10. Physician assistants
Image credit: Image credit: Wikimedia commons

Percent growth: 38.4%

Jobs added through 2022: 33,300

Median salary: $90,930

Typical education needed: Master's degree

 

The 30 Fastest-Growing Jobs in America

9. Skincare specialists

Percent growth: 39.8%

Jobs added through 2022: 17,700

Median salary: $28,640

Typical education needed: Postsecondary non-degree award

The 30 Fastest-Growing Jobs in America

8. Occupational therapy and physical therapist assistants and aides

Percent growth: 40.8%

Jobs added through 2022: 65,300

Median salary: $42,120

Typical education needed: Associate's degree

The 30 Fastest-Growing Jobs in America

7. Genetic counselors

7. Genetic counselors
Image credit: Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Percent growth: 41.2%

Jobs added through 2022: 900

Median salary: $56,800

Typical education needed: Master's degree

The 30 Fastest-Growing Jobs in America

6. Helpers of brickmasons, blockmasons, stonemasons, and tile and marble setters

6. Helpers of brickmasons, blockmasons, stonemasons, and tile and marble setters
Image credit: Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Percent growth: 43.0%

Jobs added through 2022: 10,500?

Median salary: $28,220

Typical education needed: Less than high school

The 30 Fastest-Growing Jobs in America

5. Diagnostic medical sonographers

Percent growth: 46.0%

Jobs added through 2022: 27,000

Median salary: $65,860

Typical education needed: Associate's degree

The 30 Fastest-Growing Jobs in America

4. Interpreters and translators

Percent growth: 46.1%

Jobs added through 2022: 29,300

Median salary: $45,430

Typical education needed: Bachelor's degree

The 30 Fastest-Growing Jobs in America

3. Home health aides

Percent growth: 48.5%

Jobs added through 2022: 424,200

Median salary: $20,820

Typical education needed: Less than high school

The 30 Fastest-Growing Jobs in America

2. Personal care aides

Percent growth: 48.8%

Jobs added through 2022: 580,800

Median salary: $19,910

Typical education needed: Less than high school

The 30 Fastest-Growing Jobs in America

1. Industrial-organizational psychologists

1. Industrial-organizational psychologists
Image credit: Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Percent growth: 53.4%

Jobs added through 2022: 2,500

Median salary: $83,580

Typical education needed: Master's degree

