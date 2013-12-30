The 30 Fastest-Growing Jobs in America
Health care and technology industries are booming in the United States, but which specific jobs are expected to grow over the next decade?
Using projections from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on job growth from 2012 to 2022, we've identified the fastest-growing jobs in America.
There's something for everyone, with at least 10 jobs that don't require any education beyond high school, several that require only an associate's degree, as well as jobs for those with master's and doctoral degrees.
We ranked the jobs on projected percentage growth from 2012 to 2022. We also included the number of jobs expected to be added during that period, typical education needed, and the average salary.
30. Cardiovascular technologists and technicians
Percent growth: 30.4%
Jobs added through 2022: 15,700
Median salary: $52,070
Typical education needed: Associate's degree
Related: See What The Desks Of 39 Successful People Look Like
29. Helpers, construction trades
Percent growth: 30.6%
Jobs added through 2022: 65,300
Median salary: $26,570
Typical education needed: Not indicated
28. Marriage and family therapists
Percent growth: 30.6%
Jobs added through 2022: 11,600
Median salary: $46,670
Typical education needed: Master's degree
27. Ambulance drivers and attendants, except emergency medical technicians
Percent growth: 31.1%
Jobs added through 2022: 5,900
Median salary: $23,440
Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
26. Substance abuse and behavioral disorder counselors
Percent growth: 31.4%
Jobs added through 2022: 28,200
Median salary: $38,520
Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
25. Market research analysts and marketing specialists
Percent growth: 31.6%
Jobs added through 2022: 131,500
Median salary: $60,300
Typical education needed: Bachelor's degree
Related: 10 American Industries That Are Going To Boom In The Next Decade
24. Meeting, convention, and event planners
Percent growth: 33.2%
Jobs added through 2022: 31,300
Median salary: $45,810
Typical education needed: Bachelor's degree
23. Dental hygienists
Percent growth: 33.3%
Jobs added through 2022: 64,200
Median salary: $70,210
Typical education needed: Associate's degree
22. Audiologists
Percent growth: 33.6%
Jobs added through 2022: 4,300
Median salary: $69,720
Typical education needed: Doctoral or professional degree
21. Nurse practitioners
Percent growth: 33.7%
Jobs added through 2022: 37,100
Median salary: $89,960
Typical education needed: Master's degree
20. Brickmasons, blockmasons, and stonemasons
Percent growth: 34.5%
Jobs added through 2022: 29,300
Median salary: $44,950
Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
19. Nursing instructors and teachers, postsecondary
Percent growth: 35.4%
Jobs added through 2022: 24,000
Median salary: $64,850
Typical education needed: Master's degree
18. Orthotists and prosthetists
Percent growth: 35.5%
Jobs added through 2022: 3,000
Median salary: $62,670
Typical education needed: Master's degree
17. Medical secretaries
Percent growth: 36.0%
Jobs added through 2022: 189,200
Median salary: $31,350
Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
16. Physical therapists
Percent growth: 36.0%
Jobs added through 2022: 73,500
Median salary: $79,860
Typical education needed: Doctoral or professional degree
15. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary
Percent growth: 36.1%
Jobs added through 2022: 68,600
Median salary: $81,140
Typical education needed: Doctoral or professional degree
14. Information security analysts
Percent growth: 36.5%
Jobs added through 2022: 27,400
Median salary: $86,170
Typical education needed:Bachelor's degree
13. Helpers of electricians
Percent growth: 36.9%
Jobs added through 2022: 22,400
Median salary: $27,670
Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
12. Insulation workers
Percent growth: 37.6%
Jobs added through 2022: 19,600
Median salary: $35,940
Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
11. Segmental pavers
Percent growth: 38.1%
Jobs added through 2022: 700
Median salary: $33,720
Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
10. Physician assistants
Percent growth: 38.4%
Jobs added through 2022: 33,300
Median salary: $90,930
Typical education needed: Master's degree
Related: The 5 Biggest PR Blunders Of 2013
9. Skincare specialists
Percent growth: 39.8%
Jobs added through 2022: 17,700
Median salary: $28,640
Typical education needed: Postsecondary non-degree award
8. Occupational therapy and physical therapist assistants and aides
Percent growth: 40.8%
Jobs added through 2022: 65,300
Median salary: $42,120
Typical education needed: Associate's degree
7. Genetic counselors
Percent growth: 41.2%
Jobs added through 2022: 900
Median salary: $56,800
Typical education needed: Master's degree
6. Helpers of brickmasons, blockmasons, stonemasons, and tile and marble setters
Percent growth: 43.0%
Jobs added through 2022: 10,500?
Median salary: $28,220
Typical education needed: Less than high school
5. Diagnostic medical sonographers
Percent growth: 46.0%
Jobs added through 2022: 27,000
Median salary: $65,860
Typical education needed: Associate's degree
4. Interpreters and translators
Percent growth: 46.1%
Jobs added through 2022: 29,300
Median salary: $45,430
Typical education needed: Bachelor's degree
3. Home health aides
Percent growth: 48.5%
Jobs added through 2022: 424,200
Median salary: $20,820
Typical education needed: Less than high school
2. Personal care aides
Percent growth: 48.8%
Jobs added through 2022: 580,800
Median salary: $19,910
Typical education needed: Less than high school
1. Industrial-organizational psychologists
Percent growth: 53.4%
Jobs added through 2022: 2,500
Median salary: $83,580
Typical education needed: Master's degree