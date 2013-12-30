The 30 Fastest-Growing Jobs in America

December 30, 2013

This story originally appeared on Business Insider



Health care and technology industries are booming in the United States, but which specific jobs are expected to grow over the next decade?

Using projections from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on job growth from 2012 to 2022, we've identified the fastest-growing jobs in America.

There's something for everyone, with at least 10 jobs that don't require any education beyond high school, several that require only an associate's degree, as well as jobs for those with master's and doctoral degrees.

We ranked the jobs on projected percentage growth from 2012 to 2022. We also included the number of jobs expected to be added during that period, typical education needed, and the average salary.