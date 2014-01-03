What's in the Stars in January for Entrepreneurs
A new year brings new adventures for entrepreneurs. Figuring out what the best path to take may need a little outside help.
For ages, entrepreneurs have read tea leaves, studied palms, examined numbers and, of course, turned to the stars to glean insights on how to handle tough business decisions. Should they seek outside funding or bootstrap? Hire additional help or run a lean model? Sell, merge, go public?
While looking to the stars for future outcomes may not be the most scientific approach, it can be a fun way to see what the world has in store for you -- even if it means reading between the lines and trying to translate what planetary alignment means for you.
For this month, we celebrate the Capricorn (born between December 22 and January 19). The tenth sign of the zodiac tends to be an extremely hard worker, determined, ambitious and practical.
Capricorn (December 22 and January 19)
Professional: There are two new moons this month. The first -- occurring at the beginning of the month -- signifies a new beginning, the chance for life to take an upswing. The second moon will happen at the end of the month and will have you going into February with the promise of your hard work being reimbursed with financial and material reward.
Action-planet Mars will be in your solar 10th house of career and business for another six months, giving you the motivation to achieve more than you think is humanly possible. In the process of being a super-person, you will need to look after your overall well-being.
This year does not come without challenges, but it does bring with it the potential to take a giant step up the ladder of success. And this month kicks off that vibration with different options to consider. However, it is important to feel worthy of success, and this is an opportune time to let go of limiting thoughts blocking you for having all that you desire.
Entrepreneur Success Tip: Do the personal self-growth work, and it will open new doors.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Professional: There is optimistic energy around you this month with the presence of two new moons. The energy of the first - starting at the beginning of the month -- will assist you to get your thoughts, attitude and planning in place.
The second moon occurring at the end of the month signifies the start of your next 12-month solar cycle and will allow you to progress with action points. Don't be surprised if you do a 180-degree turn around on how you feel about certain people and situations.
Life is forever changing and to stay current with trends you need to change along with it. With Mars in your solar ninth house for another six months, you can feel motivated to learn a new skill. Later in the month, there is the opportunity to be involved in foreign business or perhaps plan a business trip.
Entrepreneur Success Tip: The more knowledge you gain the more in demand you will be.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Professional: Contacts and building your database with influential people from all walks of life and businesses can be the difference between success and just falling short of making your dreams a reality. This month you have an opportunity to broaden your contact base and meet people who have the power to make a difference. Friends can become colleagues and colleagues develop into friends. However, don't forget one good deed deserves another. Keep your gold-based contacts as valuable assets and look for ways to pay them back.
Your financial situation can change suddenly this month -- a project or situation you have been working on can progress with movement in the right direction. A discussion towards the end of the month can open an opportunity, but you will have to follow up to make it happen. Don't rely on other people to look after your best interests -- take control.
Entrepreneur Success Tip: Changes can work in your favor. Sit back and watch and wait for the dust to settle.
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Professional: On the first of the month, the new Moon (first of two in January) in your solar 10th house of business indicates in some way you are in line for a new start. This is positive energy to commence the year, and it promises to be an eventful time. To make productive use of all this energy -- some of which is supportive, and some that will challenge you -- you need to be organized.
With Mars being your ruling planet, you want to curb your natural response to rush through things to get them signed, sealed and delivered in record time.
Entrepreneur Success Tip: Take a step back, evaluate and use strategic action to move forward in a more deliberate manner. This way you will have no regrets.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Professional: The second new Moon on the 30th influences your work-life and indicates a new start. In fact, it's all happening in your career zone this month and even though you need to focus on your personal life, most of your attention will be on work. The key to your success with relationships this month is to strive to have quality time with people, not quantity -- both for your work and social life.
If you are waiting on news to come through for business, the second half of the month is positive and things can quickly change. Use the first part of the month to get organized and up to date with administrative tasks and outstanding jobs. Unfortunately, this month there will be no time in your day than to attend to your highest level of importance.
There is also a need over the next seven months to look after your health and well-being. Don't let it slip to the bottom of the to-do-list.
Entrepreneur Success Tip: Make a daily list of your five top priorities -- the tasks that will move you closer to your goals. Do them first.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Professional: You are a highly creative person. This month you can have some amazing insights that can help boost your bank account. Don't ignore a flash of inspiration; instead, present your ideas to the people who have the power to make life-changing decisions. The full moon on the 16th can help you gain closure with anything not working in your life, particularly if it concerns a momentary situation.
Follow through on projects you started, so you can achieve an outcome. The last thing you want is for a situation to stay in the pending file. Don't leave something important for someone else to tidy up -- it's best to attend to crucial business yourself. Other people can be supportive over this time, either with introductions or on a financial level.
Entrepreneur Success Tip: Remember, there is no free lunch. Be prepared to pay back a favor down the track.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Professional: Be open to invitations to corporate and business events this month. An introduction can prove to be valuable in more than one way. Someone can offer you supportive advice. You could also be in line for financial support in way of partnership or perhaps a loan.
Pay attention to how you feel about people and situations, what you see may not necessarily be the real or whole situation of a matter. Your intuition will spark any concerns, and you would be wise to pay attention to any nudges about prospective business and colleagues.
January is a good start to the year. Be open for change to take place, expand your contact base and get out and socialize. Life can change in an instant -- with one meeting or conversation moving you into a bright new future.
Entrepreneur Success Tip: Don't judge. Listen with curiosity and potential options can develop.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
Professional: You have an opportunity this month to kick-start the year with strategic thought and follow through with precise action. Be careful of agreeing too quickly to anything that can't easily be changed. You want to first make sure it is suitable for you, not just the other party. You are aiming for is a win-win outcome.
Your day-to-day activity and how you organize your time is important in keeping an optimum level of productivity. Don't allow well-meaning people to hijack your day-planner. You are in control, and if someone needs a reminder of this fact, stand up and say what needs to be said. Do so in a candid way, so there are no misunderstandings. You don't want to allow an adverse precedence to be set.
Entrepreneur Success Tip: You are a natural leader, and now is the time to step up and take charge of your life and business goals.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Professional: The second new moon this month falls in your solar sixth house -- the area that encourages you to review and renew your daily routine to make sure you are as productive as you can be. It is important over this period to replace outdated procedures with new ways of doing things. Allow yourself time for inspired thought so you don't feel so bogged down.
It is also vital to look after your overall health and well-being. When you feel good you are more productive.
Money wise, be careful of agreeing to something before you have all the facts in place. If someone you trust presents a good idea, you will want to do your own research to be sure. This month, you can gain on creative ideas -- what to progress with and what to cut your loses on.
Entrepreneur Success Tip: Stand your ground on an issue, but remember, a difference of opinion is just that, not necessarily right or wrong.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Professional: With this month's new full moon, you will have the chance to do some cleaning out. It is wise to do housework at the office and get people, projects and situations that are simply not going anywhere a sweep out the door. You have a lot to attend with this year and you can't afford to have deadwood hanging around holding you back.
A discussion early in the month can broaden your horizons and open up opportunities. However, there could be a clash with your home life. Juggle your time and responsibilities between work and home to keep everyone happy.
With Mars in your sign for another six months, it is important to use your time and energy where you can make the most impact. Don't waste either on issues that have shown a pattern of going around in circles with no resolution in sight.
Entrepreneur Success Tip: Set your intentions in place. Be disciplined to get ahead, and this month you can make a great deal of headway.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Professional: You have a chance to get life at the office in order this month. There will likely be changes this year in what you do and how you do it. Some changes will be within your control and other situations you will need to pick up the pieces of someone else's actions. This month, you could get a hint of what is to come. Either way, you will make progress. You are very capable of taking control and running with new opportunities, so these changes will not be a huge problem.
With your creative input a project can move forward, but don't expect everyone to be on board. So be strategic with your planning, and work on getting the support of those who count and look to over sell the others. You are dynamic in your approach when you want something, and this is the month to let your inner success icon shine through.
Entrepreneur Success Tip: Expand your vision, think big and expect the best. When you have more certainty than the next person, you win.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Professional: There is a new start with money this month. A creative project may get the go ahead, which can put your achievements on display for those people in power positions. It is possible for someone to offer their support in a partnership or for you to work in a team environment with like-minded people.
There could be support in official matters and a financial helping hand can come your way over this time. You could be put on the spot and asked for your opinion on something, which will further enhance your expert knowledge. Mid month, be careful of being over emotional with business matters, even if a situation has a personal element, you still need to be professional.
Entrepreneur Success Tip: The combination of creative thought and looking after the bottom line can have your star shining brighter.