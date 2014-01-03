What's in the Stars in January for Entrepreneurs

January 3, 2014

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A new year brings new adventures for entrepreneurs. Figuring out what the best path to take may need a little outside help.

For ages, entrepreneurs have read tea leaves, studied palms, examined numbers and, of course, turned to the stars to glean insights on how to handle tough business decisions. Should they seek outside funding or bootstrap? Hire additional help or run a lean model? Sell, merge, go public?

While looking to the stars for future outcomes may not be the most scientific approach, it can be a fun way to see what the world has in store for you -- even if it means reading between the lines and trying to translate what planetary alignment means for you.

For this month, we celebrate the Capricorn (born between December 22 and January 19). The tenth sign of the zodiac tends to be an extremely hard worker, determined, ambitious and practical.