The Do's and Don'ts of This Year's Hottest Conferences

January 23, 2014

CES. TED. SXSW. WTF.

Everywhere you look -- there's a new conference, such as Disrupting Disruptors Hackathon 2014 (I hear its speaker lineup is NUTS.).

It can be overwhelming, entrepreneur or not -- to figure out which of the myriad of conferences that span tech, social good, entrepreneurship and film are worth the high price of admission. Some of the conferences are invite only, as well. So I've culled some conference "pro tips," if you will, from a variety of sources that will help you wade through the clutter, as well as conferences to look forward to this year.

The first thing when deciding on a conference, of course, is the price of the ticket as well as travel expenses. It's great if you get an invite to a highly-anticipated event, but if it requires three flights, it's something to consider in overall returns. If you can get a client or your company to send you, all the better.

Beyond the finances -- it's key to try to evaluate what you'll be getting from the talks, lunches, and break-out sessions. There can be a number of metrics -- from number of people you meet to potential client opportunities to personal brand building. Decide your goals and then go from there.

Trying to master the conference game is tough, but I pulled in a group from technology, entrepreneurship, finance and beyond to tell me which conferences they're looking forward to, what to expect and what to avoid when on the conference circuit.