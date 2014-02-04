Better Mornings: 7 Innovative Gadgets to Get You Going

Slowly sipping a steaming hot cup of tea (or coffee) is probably the biggest part of the morning ritual most people look forward to. Or cling to for dear-life. Because, let’s face it, without a caffeine boost, some of us (guilty as charged, again) wouldn’t even make it out the door.

The iKettle by Firebox ($163.89) enables you to effortlessly boil a kettle of hot water for tea right from your smartphone. By the time you mosey into your slippers and shuffle to the kitchen, your iKettle full of boiling water will be waiting for you, to deliver a satisfying, caffeine-jolted wake-up call. Just don’t forget to fill it up with water the night before.

Bonus: The iKettle system can wake you up with an audible alarm emitted from your smartphone. Even better, it also welcomes you home from a hard day at work by asking if you’d like to pop the kettle on for a piping hot cuppa. Very cool, er, make that piping hot.

