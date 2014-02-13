Attention Culturists, Political Junkies and Renegades: Here is Where to Launch Your Startup

February 13, 2014

So you have an inkling of a business idea, and you don’t know where to start. Not just mentally, but physically. I feel your pain.

My startup Vayable -- a platform to request, design and book unique travel experiences with locals -- landed in San Francisco, thanks to my roots in the Bay Area and its strong entrepreneurial community, one in which I have developed countless invaluable connections. However, being in San Francisco has presented some challenges, including the constant echo chamber and the need for us to reach out to our core demographic, which can lie far outside of San Francisco. These challenges led us to uprooting temporarily from the Bay Area and working out of pop-up headquarters in Paris, New York and Buenos Aires for a few months. Now, we're back in San Francisco and feel refreshed with a new insight into other startup communities.

Although San Francisco has proved to be invaluable for Vayable, it doesn’t make it the right fit for every startup or entrepreneur. Other startup hubs offer assets that outweigh the benefits of San Francisco depending on the problem they are trying to solve and the type of person the founder is.

For those entrepreneurs still up in the air on where to launch their dream, read on to see where your future headquarters should be.