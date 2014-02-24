Life Coaches, Gamification and Augmented Reality: What to Expect in Mobile This Year

We already have apps that can track how well you slept, how many steps you took, how much you exercised and how many calories you consumed.

This year expect to see more companies combine this information to help you make better decisions, especially when combined with the growth in smartphone sensors and wearable tech.

For example, Sleep Cycle alarm clock is a popular app that uses the iPhone’s built in sensors to track how well you sleeps and provides statistics and patterns over time. The next iteration of apps such as this would be to use the data it is collected to make recommendations. For example, this app could notice common patterns in an individual's sleep and suggest lifestyle changes that could improve their overall sleep and rest.