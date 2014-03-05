How 5 Companies Built Their Client Bases

Micha Kaufman, co-founder, Fiverr.com, a marketplace for services

"Except for commodity marketplaces, other marketplaces usually start to build liquidity from supply. With that in mind, Fiverr focused its early efforts on making the creation of supply as simple, fast and friction free as possible. Our target was to enable users to join Fiverr and add a listing in less than five minutes. We also made it free, so that for potential sellers it would become almost a non-issue to try the marketplace.

"At the same time, we made sure that buying would not take more than 30 seconds so that buyers would not have any friction on their way to getting what they were after. No long registration process, no need to write specifications for your desired project and no price negotiation. We made buying a service as simple as buying a product on an ecommerce site like Amazon or eBay."