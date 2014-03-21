Ideas From SXSW: How to Get People to Download Your App
Looking to get users to download your app? Sometimes it just takes a little nudging. Here’s how app companies schemed to get on people’s phones at SXSW.
Offer something for free: UberX
Trade a download for a service: GoToMeeting
Collaboration tool GoToMeeting gave out free lunch. The catch, of course, was downloading their mobile tool.
Create a special feature: Runtastic
This interactive mobile running tool released special running routes based around five of the city’s most popular hotels. If I had any time to run while at the festival, I definitely would have downloaded Runtastic (and used it instead of its rival that I’ve used for more than a year).
Know what's fun: JetPac
This app creates a travel guide powered by big data. JetPac processes millions of Instagram photos to assemble Top 10 lists of bars, restaurants and other attractions for out-of-towners. For SXSW, the app generated a list of Austin’s top 10 bars based on photos taken last year at the festival between 12 a.m. and 4 a.m.
Tap into what (some) people really want: Avoid Humans
Those looking to avoid the hordes of attendees might have downloaded Avoid Humans, which was created by advertising agency GSD&M. It uses Foursquare data to find the least checked-in places in town. Color coding tells users what they need to know, with green representing the “Number of vegans at Franklin Barbecue,” and red standing for “more crowded than a UT football game when the UT football team was good.” The app was likely the most popular with locals seeking a little peace and quiet.