Ideas From SXSW: How to Get People to Download Your App

Those looking to avoid the hordes of attendees might have downloaded Avoid Humans, which was created by advertising agency GSD&M. It uses Foursquare data to find the least checked-in places in town. Color coding tells users what they need to know, with green representing the “Number of vegans at Franklin Barbecue,” and red standing for “more crowded than a UT football game when the UT football team was good.” The app was likely the most popular with locals seeking a little peace and quiet.