SXSW's Entrepreneurs to Watch

March 17, 2014

For nearly a week during SXSW Interactive, recently launched apps and big brands fought for a sliver of attention from anyone who would listen, hoping to catch a willing ear as attendees flitted from one party, panel or pedicab to the next.

Through the dizzying amount of noise, a few rockstar entrepreneurs stand apart from the crowd and renew our faith that yes, some folks really are on the rise and just about anything is possible.