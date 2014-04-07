Entrepreneurs on the Moon, DNA Hacking and Real-Life Iron Man Gear

Doing business on the moon might not be just an idea in sci-fi novels. NASA, it turns out, is working with private companies to mine the moon for rare natural resources. The goal is to be able to create water, hydrogen and oxygen on the moon -- all essential elements for supporting human life.

NASA says a lunar mission named Resource Prospector is set for 2018. A similar mission is set to take place on Mars in 2020.

Ah, the possibilities of humans colonizing outer space. And where people go, business is sure to follow, right?

More: Entrepreneurs on the Moon? NASA Takes a Step in That Direction.