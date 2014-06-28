From the Sustainable to the Flexible to the Edible, We Explore the Possibilities of 3-D Printing

New materials like bioFila from German company twoBEars can be used in standard 3-D printers to create products with cloth-like textures that are made from sustainable sources.

Thingiverse's Zigzag vase was printed with bioFila linen; a lampshade was printed with bioFila silk.