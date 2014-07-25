From Recreational Apparel to Weed, Here Are Our Best Cities for Niche Industries

Fort Collins, Colo.

Population: 152,100

Median household income: $53,359

Median home price: $244,900

Unemployment: 4.4%

College graduates: 52.3%

Fort Collins is home to one of the five largest craft breweries in the U.S. (New Belgium) and a bundle of competitors, not to mention two distilleries. But what makes it our top pick? Start with two laws: Colorado is one of 33 states to allow self-distribution of alcohol (read: tasting rooms), and it's the only state to restrict liquor sellers to one physical location. That means no chain liquor stores or supermarkets can sell anything stronger than mass-produced 3.2 ABV beer and wine, which results in a wide variety of local brews and spirits as independent liquor stores seek to differentiate their offerings from those of the guy around the corner.

Sealing the deal is Fort Collins' low-cost power and high-quality water. Commercial electricity rates here are among the lowest in the U.S., and the municipal water supply won the 10-Year Directors Award from the Partnership for Safe Water in 2010, and has been recognized every year since.

Did you know? Fort Collins contains 12 of Colorado's 165 craft breweries but produces more than 70 percent of the state's craft beer by volume.