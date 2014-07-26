The Most Expensive Domain Names in Internet History

July 26, 2014 8 min read

This story originally appeared on Business Insider



It is estimated that more than 500 URLs have been bought and sold for $1 million or more.

We scoured domain name resource DN Journal and put together a list of documented million-dollar, domain-only sales. Some have been squatted on for 20 years and have only recently traded hands.

Not surprisingly, sex- and gambling-related domains are some of the biggest money makers.

Below, check out the most expensive domain names of all time.

Note: Web businesses have other assets and are not domain-only sales, so they were not eligible for this list. For example, Insure.com was bought for $16 million as a fully-operating, profitable company. DN Journal reports only the domain names sold after 2003 because prior sales are not verified by credible sources.