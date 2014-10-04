11 Things Android Phones Can Do That The iPhone Still Can't

October 4, 2014 5 min read

This story originally appeared on Business Insider



With its iPhone 6 and iOS 8, Apple has introduced a few features that have been available on Android smartphones for quite some time.

For example, the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus will be the company's first smartphones to come with near field communication (NFC) — a technology that lets phones talk to one another via a short-range radio.

This means you can exchange data and make payments by simply tapping your iPhone against another compatible device.

Still, you can still do a lot of things with Android phones that you can't with the iPhone.