Design

Pictures: The Best New Buildings on the Planet

  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

The seventh annual World Architecture Festival wrapped up in Singapore last week, and more than two dozen new buildings and planned projects received awards for their innovative design.

The overall winner was a chapel on the outskirts of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, with space for multiple uses that incorporated materials from the owners' previous projects.

Nearly 300 projects made the official 2014 shortlist, and a panel of architecture experts selected the winners across various categories.

Start Slideshow
Pictures: The Best New Buildings on the Planet

BUILDING OF THE YEAR: The Chapel by a21studio, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam (also best in civic and community)

Next Slide
Pictures: The Best New Buildings on the Planet

BEST SMALL PROJECT: The Pinch by Olivier Ottevaere and John Lin, Department of Architecture at the University of Hong Kong, Yunnan Province, China

Next Slide
Pictures: The Best New Buildings on the Planet

BEST LANDSCAPE: National Arboretum Canberra by Taylor Cullity Lethlean and Tonkin Zulaikha Greer, Canberra, Australia

Next Slide
Pictures: The Best New Buildings on the Planet

FUTURE PROJECT OF THE YEAR: Art Gallery of Greater Victoria by 5468796 Architecture + number TEN architectural group, Victoria, Canada

Next Slide
Pictures: The Best New Buildings on the Planet

INNOVATIVE USE OF COLOR ON EXTERIOR: Departments Of Law And Central Administration at Vienna University of Economics and Business by Cook Robotham Architectural Bureau LTD, Vienna, Austria

Next Slide
Pictures: The Best New Buildings on the Planet

BEST OFFICE (FUTURE PROJECT): Agashiyan by Sanjay Puri Architects, Ahmedabad, India

Next Slide
Pictures: The Best New Buildings on the Planet

WOOD EXCELLENCE PRIZE: Alex Monroe Studio by DSDHA, Snowsfields, UK

Next Slide
Pictures: The Best New Buildings on the Planet

BEST LEISURE DEVELOPMENT (FUTURE PROJECT): Antakya Museum Hotel by EAA Emre Amrolat Architects, Antakya, Turkey

Next Slide
Pictures: The Best New Buildings on the Planet

BEST SCHOOL: Chobham Academy by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, London, England

Next Slide
Pictures: The Best New Buildings on the Planet

BEST IN HIGHER EDUCATION AND RESEARCH: Dalarna Media Library by ADEPT, Dalarna, Sweden

Next Slide
Pictures: The Best New Buildings on the Planet

BEST IN CULTURE (FUTURE PROJECT): Freedom of The Press Monument by Gustavo Penna Arquiteto & Associates, Paranoá, Brazil

Next Slide
Pictures: The Best New Buildings on the Planet

BEST HOUSE: House for Trees by Vo Trong Nghia Architects, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Next Slide
Pictures: The Best New Buildings on the Planet

BEST IN COMMERCIAL MIXED USE (FUTURE PROJECT): Isfahan Dreamland Commercial Center by Farshad Mehdizadeh Architects, Isfahan, Iran

Next Slide
Pictures: The Best New Buildings on the Planet

BEST RELIGIOUS ARCHITECTURE: La Ascension del Senor Church by AGi Architects, Seville, Spain

Next Slide
Pictures: The Best New Buildings on the Planet

BEST OFFICE: Liberty Place by Francis-Jones Morehen Thorp, Sydney, Australia

Next Slide
Pictures: The Best New Buildings on the Planet

BEST INFRASTRUCTURE (FUTURE PROJECT): Linköping Central Station by Sweco Central Architects, Linköping, Sweden

Next Slide
Pictures: The Best New Buildings on the Planet

BEST MASTERPLAN (FUTURE PROJECT): North West Cambridge Masterplan by AECOM, Cambridge, UK

Next Slide
Pictures: The Best New Buildings on the Planet

BEST DISPLAY: Te Kaitaka ("The Cloak") by Fearon Hay Architects, Auckland, New Zealand

Next Slide
Pictures: The Best New Buildings on the Planet

BEST HOUSING: The Carve by A Lab, Oslo, Norway

Next Slide
Pictures: The Best New Buildings on the Planet

BEST IN HEALTH (FUTURE PROJECT): The Extension of The People's Hospital of Futian by Leigh & Orange, Shenzhen, China

Next Slide
Pictures: The Best New Buildings on the Planet

BEST HOUSE (FUTURE PROJECT): The Olive Grove by Ian Moore Architects, Hunter Valley, Australia

Next Slide
Pictures: The Best New Buildings on the Planet

BEST SHOPPING: Yalikavak Marina Complex by Emre Arolat Architects, Yal?kavak, Turkey

Next Slide
Pictures: The Best New Buildings on the Planet

BEST IN HEALTH: Chris O'Brien Lifehouse by HDR Rice Daubney, Sydney, Australia

Next Slide
Pictures: The Best New Buildings on the Planet

BEST IN CULTURE: Danish Maritime Museum by BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group, Helsingør, Denmark

Next Slide
Pictures: The Best New Buildings on the Planet

BEST VILLA: Dune House by Fearon Hay Architects Ltd., North Island, New Zealand

Next Slide
Pictures: The Best New Buildings on the Planet

BEST IN PRODUCTION ENERGY AND RECYCLING: Lune de Sang Sheds by CHROFI, New South Wales, Australia

Next Slide
Pictures: The Best New Buildings on the Planet

BEST IN 'NEW AND OLD': Rethinking the Split House by Neri&Hu Design and Research Office, Shanghai, China

Next Slide
Pictures: The Best New Buildings on the Planet

BEST IN TRANSPORT: Scale Lane Bridge by McDowell+Benedetti, Kingston-upon-Hull, UK

Next Slide
Pictures: The Best New Buildings on the Planet

BEST IN SPORT: Singapore Sports Hub by Singapore Sports Hub Design Team, Singapore

Next Slide
Pictures: The Best New Buildings on the Planet

BEST IN EDUCATION (FUTURE PROJECT): FPT Technology Building by Vo Trong Nghia Architects, Hanoi, Vietnam

Next Slide
Pictures: The Best New Buildings on the Planet

BEST EXPERIMENTAL FUTURE PROJECT: Skyfarm by Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners and Arup Associates, Milan, Italy

Next Slide
Pictures: The Best New Buildings on the Planet

BEST IN HOTEL AND LEISURE: Son La Restaurant by Vo Trong Nghia Architects, Son La, Vietnam

Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • Pictures: The Best New Buildings on the Planet
  • BUILDING OF THE YEAR: The Chapel by a21studio, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam (also best in civic and community)
  • BEST SMALL PROJECT: The Pinch by Olivier Ottevaere and John Lin, Department of Architecture at the University of Hong Kong, Yunnan Province, China
  • BEST LANDSCAPE: National Arboretum Canberra by Taylor Cullity Lethlean and Tonkin Zulaikha Greer, Canberra, Australia
  • FUTURE PROJECT OF THE YEAR: Art Gallery of Greater Victoria by 5468796 Architecture + number TEN architectural group, Victoria, Canada
  • INNOVATIVE USE OF COLOR ON EXTERIOR: Departments Of Law And Central Administration at Vienna University of Economics and Business by Cook Robotham Architectural Bureau LTD, Vienna, Austria
  • BEST OFFICE (FUTURE PROJECT): Agashiyan by Sanjay Puri Architects, Ahmedabad, India
  • WOOD EXCELLENCE PRIZE: Alex Monroe Studio by DSDHA, Snowsfields, UK
  • BEST LEISURE DEVELOPMENT (FUTURE PROJECT): Antakya Museum Hotel by EAA Emre Amrolat Architects, Antakya, Turkey
  • BEST SCHOOL: Chobham Academy by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, London, England
  • BEST IN HIGHER EDUCATION AND RESEARCH: Dalarna Media Library by ADEPT, Dalarna, Sweden
  • BEST IN CULTURE (FUTURE PROJECT): Freedom of The Press Monument by Gustavo Penna Arquiteto & Associates, Paranoá, Brazil
  • BEST HOUSE: House for Trees by Vo Trong Nghia Architects, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
  • BEST IN COMMERCIAL MIXED USE (FUTURE PROJECT): Isfahan Dreamland Commercial Center by Farshad Mehdizadeh Architects, Isfahan, Iran
  • BEST RELIGIOUS ARCHITECTURE: La Ascension del Senor Church by AGi Architects, Seville, Spain
  • BEST OFFICE: Liberty Place by Francis-Jones Morehen Thorp, Sydney, Australia
  • BEST INFRASTRUCTURE (FUTURE PROJECT): Linköping Central Station by Sweco Central Architects, Linköping, Sweden
  • BEST MASTERPLAN (FUTURE PROJECT): North West Cambridge Masterplan by AECOM, Cambridge, UK
  • BEST DISPLAY: Te Kaitaka ("The Cloak") by Fearon Hay Architects, Auckland, New Zealand
  • BEST HOUSING: The Carve by A Lab, Oslo, Norway
  • BEST IN HEALTH (FUTURE PROJECT): The Extension of The People's Hospital of Futian by Leigh & Orange, Shenzhen, China
  • BEST HOUSE (FUTURE PROJECT): The Olive Grove by Ian Moore Architects, Hunter Valley, Australia
  • BEST SHOPPING: Yalikavak Marina Complex by Emre Arolat Architects, Yal?kavak, Turkey
  • BEST IN HEALTH: Chris O'Brien Lifehouse by HDR Rice Daubney, Sydney, Australia
  • BEST IN CULTURE: Danish Maritime Museum by BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group, Helsingør, Denmark
  • BEST VILLA: Dune House by Fearon Hay Architects Ltd., North Island, New Zealand
  • BEST IN PRODUCTION ENERGY AND RECYCLING: Lune de Sang Sheds by CHROFI, New South Wales, Australia
  • BEST IN 'NEW AND OLD': Rethinking the Split House by Neri&Hu Design and Research Office, Shanghai, China
  • BEST IN TRANSPORT: Scale Lane Bridge by McDowell+Benedetti, Kingston-upon-Hull, UK
  • BEST IN SPORT: Singapore Sports Hub by Singapore Sports Hub Design Team, Singapore
  • BEST IN EDUCATION (FUTURE PROJECT): FPT Technology Building by Vo Trong Nghia Architects, Hanoi, Vietnam
  • BEST EXPERIMENTAL FUTURE PROJECT: Skyfarm by Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners and Arup Associates, Milan, Italy
  • BEST IN HOTEL AND LEISURE: Son La Restaurant by Vo Trong Nghia Architects, Son La, Vietnam
 Next Slide