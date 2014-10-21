I Tried Apple Pay for the First Time and It Worked Flawlessly

October 21, 2014 1 min read

This story originally appeared on Business Insider



Apple's new payments system, Apple Pay, launched Monday.

If you have an iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus, you can use Apple Pay to make purchases in stores by tapping your phone on special near field communication (NFC) pads. A lot of major retailers like Walgreens, McDonald's, and Whole Foods support it. But keep in mind a majority of stores do not accept Apple Pay, so you won't be leaving your regular wallet at home any time soon.

I tested Apple Pay at a Walgreens, and it worked perfectly. Was it easier or faster than swiping a credit card? Not really. But I'll have to spend some more time testing it before I can really judge Apple Pay's value.

In the meantime though, here's how you set up and use Apple Pay.