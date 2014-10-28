The 10 Biggest Restaurant Trends for 2015

October 28, 2014 4 min read

We may still be a few months away from the New Year, but for restaurant owners and others in the foodservice business, it's never too early to start thinking about how to cater to diners in 2015.

Food research firm Technomic has pinpointed 10 trends that its consultants and experts anticipate taking off in a big way next year. 2015 promises to continue some old trends, such as small plates, while bringing in some fresh concepts shaped not only by Generation Y, but also the teen digital natives of Generation Z.