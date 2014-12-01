10 Gadgets That Make Awesome Holiday Gifts

December 1, 2014 7 min read

Holiday shopping season is upon us. Finding the perfect gift can be a difficult task no matter who you’re shopping for. Good news: We’ve done some of the “shopping” for you.

To help you navigate the treacherous, often overwhelming ordeal of gift-buying, we’ve created this guide with some of our favorite tech gadgets that are sure to “wow” anyone on your shopping list this year.

While you might expect to find drones, 4K TVs, or even Apple’s newest Retina iMac on a list like this, we aimed to come up with gadgets that might not already be top-of-mind. Take a look: