The Top 10 Companies to Work For in 2015

December 10, 2014 7 min read

Google, Facebook, Apple and Twitter may duke it out for Silicon Valley supremacy, but in one aspect, Google reigns supreme.

The search giant tops the list of companies with 1,000 or more employees in the U.S. for best place to work in 2015, according to social jobs and careers community Glassdoor, which ranks businesses based on employee reviews.

For its seventh annual Employees' Choice Awards, Glassdoor asked its members for their opinions on some of the best reasons to work for their employer, and some of the downsides. To be considered, the employers on this list had to have at least 50 approved company reviews in the past year. The overall ranking of a company (on a five-point scale) was determined based on the quantity, quality and consistency of employee reviews.

This is the first time Google nabbed the top spot, although its position isn't that big of a surprise: The tech company is famous – even parodied – for its extensive, cushy, at times downright crazy seeming benefits, along with its talented, passionate workforce. ( Last year's winner, Bain & Company, slipped just one spot to the runner-up position.)

But while tech companies in general are known for their over-the-top perks, that doesn't automatically endear them to their employees. Although Google has consistently received high marks, other high-profile tech companies haven't cracked Glassdoor's annual top 50. This is the first year, for example, that Apple (#22) made the cut. And Twitter, last year's runner-up for best place to work, is nowhere to be found on this year's list.

All of which is to say that the tech industry by no means dominates the top 50, or even top 10, where it claimed just two spots. Instead, companies on this year's list represent diverse industries, from Nestle Purina PetCare (#3), to In-N-Out (#8), the Mayo Clinic (#10), Southwest (#15), Nike (#29), Ford Motor Company (#35) and ESPN (#45).

Check out a countdown of Glassdoor's 10 best places to work in 2015, followed by a chart of all 50 top companies.

