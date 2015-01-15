The 4 Books Every Entrepreneur Should Read This Year

January 15, 2015 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As an entrepreneur, I’ve made it a point to use all resources available to me to make sure I’m running my company to the best of my ability and considering all perspectives. Of course, this includes talking with my mentors and teammates, as well as getting consistent feedback from my customers. What I’ve also found extremely valuable is taking the time (which I know is hard to find) to sit down and read.

Everyone knows reading is an important source of knowledge, but I don’t think people understand how much you can actually learn by hitting the pause button, sitting down and picking up a book. Here are the top four books I think every CEO should read this year, and why each of them has had a strong impact on my skills as an entrepreneur and leader.

Related: How Reading Books Reduces Stress and Makes You Smarter at the Same Time