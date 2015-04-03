SXSW's Standouts: Solutions For Everything From Hunger to Children's Time Management

Music and video games as medical treatment

Now that more sophisticated wearables can even collect detailed biometric data, how can that technology be put to use? Two companies are betting that it will open the doors to radically new approaches for treating medical disorders. Boston-based Akili labs is seeking FDA approval (they are currently conducting clinical trials in partnership with the drug company Pfizer) for the use of their video games – which are designed to target specific areas of the prefrontal cortex responsible for regulating cognitive processes like attention, planning, working memory, and task switching -- to treat ADHD. Meanwhile, The Sync Project, a new startup, is studying music’s impact on our bodies and our brains. The project’s end goal is to sift through the available biometric data and isolate how individuals respond to various musical elements (beat, rhythm, tempo, pitch etc.), using that information to create musical therapies for a range of disorders, from sleep to anxiety to depression.

-Laura Entis

