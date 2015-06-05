10 Ways to Be More Mindful and Productive at Work

June 5, 2015 1 min read

This story originally appeared on Business Insider



Beyond being an increasingly popular practice for top executives and celebrities, mindfulness meditation is scientifically proven to increase memory and awareness and reduce stress and negative thinking.

Even if you're not ready to make a commitment to a Transcendental Meditation group or your local yoga studio, there are some simple daily habits that can make you more productive and happier at work, say Learn Mindfulness founder Shamash Alidina and Mindfulnet.org founder Juliet Adams.

They've gathered 10 easy practices from their book "Mindfulness at Work For Dummies" into the following presentation.