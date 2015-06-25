Our Love Affair With the Future of Food and Drink

June 25, 2015 8 min read

This story originally appeared on Engadget



Are we getting lazier or have we just gotten smarter at not working harder? It's possible we may see the day when IBM's Watson will control an automated system, delivering unique meals from start to finish without our assistance.

Indeed, many appliances predicted in the concept kitchens of the '50s have already arrived and still we're looking to evolve our at-home convenience further into the future. The Internet of Things now lets us monitor, control and cook without even being in the room. Sure, we're still working out the kinks, but there's an amazing array of helpful gadgets to take the guesswork (and elbow grease) out of crafting the perfect meal. Some even look after our well-being, prodding us with suggestions for a healthier lifestyle.

So join us as we take a look at some culinary gadgets that'll help take the heat out of the kitchen and give us more time to kick back.

Looking to the future

Controlling kitchen appliances and monitoring an entire home from one electronic panel? In the age of the connected home, it's not that far-fetched, but in 1957, it was just short of a miracle. Indeed, “RCA-Whirlpool’s Miracle Kitchen” marketing was all about the possibilities of the ultra-modern home. Quite a few of the concepts envisioned have actually arrived. So are we living the dream yet?