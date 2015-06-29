KSA Enterprise Agility Awards 2015

June 29, 2015 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With the support of the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Platinum Ally EPG | Powered by Cadillac KSA | Gold Ally Aljomaih Automotive | Gold Ally Drake & Scull | A production by BNC Publishing

On the occasion of the first annual KSA Enterprise Agility Awards, BNC Publishing as part of the Entrepreneur MENA franchise, awarded businesses and individuals across multiple categories on May 18, 2015 at The Four Seasons Riyadh in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The relevant Enterprise Agility Achievers have established themselves as clear industry innovators who have made significant contributions to the Saudi business arena, and set the benchmark for corporations operating across the region.



Lifetime Achievement Mr. Farhan Al Jarba

CSR Innovation CPC Holding

Payment Solutions Innovation PayTabs

Mobile App Innovation Feelit

Digital Influence Mr. Fahad Albutairi

Responsible Leadership Mr. Ahmed Abou Hashima

Real Estate Development Dar Al-Arkan

Retail Innovation Abdul Samad Al Qurashi & Sons

Technology Innovation SellAnyCar.com

Project of the Year Downtown Rikaz

Commercial Real Estate Innovation Al Omari Group

Family Business Innovation Awab Holdings

Consulting Innovation Hill International

Construction Innovation Drake & Scull

Healthcare Innovation Saudi German Hospital Group

SME of the Year Mohammed A. AlSulaiman Group