KSA Enterprise Agility Awards 2015
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
With the support of the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Platinum Ally EPG | Powered by Cadillac KSA | Gold Ally Aljomaih Automotive | Gold Ally Drake & Scull | A production by BNC Publishing
On the occasion of the first annual KSA Enterprise Agility Awards, BNC Publishing as part of the Entrepreneur MENA franchise, awarded businesses and individuals across multiple categories on May 18, 2015 at The Four Seasons Riyadh in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The relevant Enterprise Agility Achievers have established themselves as clear industry innovators who have made significant contributions to the Saudi business arena, and set the benchmark for corporations operating across the region.
Lifetime Achievement Mr. Farhan Al Jarba
CSR Innovation CPC Holding
Payment Solutions Innovation PayTabs
Mobile App Innovation Feelit
Digital Influence Mr. Fahad Albutairi
Responsible Leadership Mr. Ahmed Abou Hashima
Real Estate Development Dar Al-Arkan
Retail Innovation Abdul Samad Al Qurashi & Sons
Technology Innovation SellAnyCar.com
Project of the Year Downtown Rikaz
Commercial Real Estate Innovation Al Omari Group
Family Business Innovation Awab Holdings
Consulting Innovation Hill International
Construction Innovation Drake & Scull
Healthcare Innovation Saudi German Hospital Group
SME of the Year Mohammed A. AlSulaiman Group