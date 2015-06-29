  • KSA Enterprise Agility Awards 2015
  • KSA Enterprise Agility Awards, Entrepreneur of the Year 2015. Ahmed Abou Hashima with BNC Publishing's Mr. Walid Zok
  • HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal with BNC Publishing Director Mr. Wissam Younane
  • BNC Publishing Director Mr. Wissam Younane
  • Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Vice Chairman of the board of directors Mr. Khalid Abdulaziz S. Al-Mukairan
  • Awab Holdings CEO Mr. Fawaz Alotaibi receiving the Family Business Innovation award with Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Vice Chairman of the board of directors, Mr. Khalid Abdulaziz S. Al-Mukairan
  • Mr. Ali Ahmed Bin Ofai accepting the SME of the Year award on behalf of Mohammed A. AlSulaiman Group with Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Vice Chairman of the board of directors, Mr. Khalid Abdulaziz S. Al-Mukairan
  • CPC Holding accepting the CSR Innovation award with Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Vice Chairman of the board of directors, Mr. Khalid Abdulaziz S. Al-Mukairan
  • Drake & Scull receiving the Construction Innovation award from Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Vice Chairman of the board of directors, Mr. Khalid Abdulaziz S. Al-Mukairan
  • Dar Al-Arkan accepting the Real Estate Development Innovation award with Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Vice Chairman of the board of directors, Mr. Khalid Abdulaziz S. Al-Mukairan
  • Al Omari Group accepting Commercial Real Estate Innovation award with Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Vice Chairman of the board of directors, Mr. Khalid Abdulaziz S. Al-Mukairan
  • Downtown Rikaz accepting Project of the Year award with Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Vice Chairman of the board of directors, Mr. Khalid Abdulaziz S. Al-Mukairan
  • Hill International accepting the Consulting Innovation award with Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Vice Chairman of the board of directors, Mr. Khalid Abdulaziz S. Al-Mukairan
  • Abdul Samad Al Qurashi & Sons accepting the Retail Innovation award with Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Vice Chairman of the board of directors, Mr. Khalid Abdulaziz S. Al-Mukairan
  • PayTabs founder Mr. Abdulaziz Aljouf receiving the Payment Solutions Innovation award with Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Vice Chairman of the board of directors, Mr. Khalid Abdulaziz S. Al-Mukairan
  • Mr. Fahad Albutairi receiving the Digital Influence award from Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Vice Chairman of the board of directors Mr. Khalid Abdulaziz S. Al-Mukairan
  • SellAnyCar.com founder and CEO Mr. Saygin Yelcin receiving the Technology Innovation award with Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Vice Chairman of the board of directors, Mr. Khalid Abdulaziz S. Al-Mukairan
  • Mr. Farhan Al Jarba, Chairman Zain KSA, receiving the Lifetime Achievement award with Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Vice Chairman of the board of directors, Mr. Khalid Abdulaziz S. Al-Mukairan
  • Saudi German Hospital Group accepting the Healthcare Innovation award with Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Vice Chairman of the board of directors, Mr. Khalid Abdulaziz S. Al-Mukairan
  • Feelit CEO and co-founder Mr. Mohammad AlQadi with BNC Publishing Director Mr. Wissam Younane celebrating the startup’s Mobile App Innovation award
  • The KSA Enterprise Agility Awards, Entrepreneur of the Year 2015 winners with HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal and Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Vice Chairman of the board of directors Mr. Khalid Abdulaziz S. Al-Mukairan
  • Mr. Ahmed Abou Hashima of Egyptian Steel accepting the Responsible Leadership award with Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Vice Chairman of the board of directors, Mr. Khalid Abdulaziz S. Al-Mukairan
Entrepreneurs

KSA Enterprise Agility Awards 2015

The KSA Enterprise Agility Awards, Entrepreneur of the Year 2015 winners with HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal and Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Vice Chairman of the board of directors Mr. Khalid Abdulaziz S. Al-Mukairan
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With the support of the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Platinum Ally EPG | Powered by Cadillac KSA | Gold Ally Aljomaih Automotive | Gold Ally Drake & Scull | A production by BNC Publishing 

On the occasion of the first annual KSA Enterprise Agility Awards, BNC Publishing as part of the Entrepreneur MENA franchise, awarded businesses and individuals across multiple categories on May 18, 2015 at The Four Seasons Riyadh in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The relevant Enterprise Agility Achievers have established themselves as clear industry innovators who have made significant contributions to the Saudi business arena, and set the benchmark for corporations operating across the region. 

Lifetime Achievement Mr. Farhan Al Jarba
CSR Innovation CPC Holding 
Payment Solutions Innovation PayTabs
Mobile App Innovation Feelit
Digital Influence Mr. Fahad Albutairi
Responsible Leadership Mr. Ahmed Abou Hashima
Real Estate Development Dar Al-Arkan
Retail Innovation Abdul Samad Al Qurashi & Sons
Technology Innovation SellAnyCar.com
Project of the Year Downtown Rikaz
Commercial Real Estate Innovation Al Omari Group
Family Business Innovation Awab Holdings
Consulting Innovation Hill International
Construction Innovation Drake & Scull
Healthcare Innovation Saudi German Hospital Group
SME of the Year Mohammed A. AlSulaiman Group

