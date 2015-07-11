30 Iconic American Hotel Bars Everyone Should Have a Drink At

July 11, 2015 17 min read

This story originally appeared on Business Insider



Once a watering hole of last resort filled with business travelers and tourists, the hotel bar is back with a vengeance.

All the major hospitality groups are filling their portfolios with new projects inside buzzy and beloved hotels. Hoteliers, too, are answering the bar-hopping public's call: multiple cocktail concepts within a single hotel are becoming the standard at big city hotels, especially those that stand on historic grounds.

To create the ultimate American hotel bar bucket list, we've honed in on 30 hotel bars that stand out as icons among their peers. From the birthplace of the Mint Julep to a menacing bar housed in an old jail, the drinks always taste better here.