The Future of Franchises: What's Next, and What's Still Needed

The rise of fast-casual brands like Denver- based Chipotle and St. Louis-based Panera Bread -- which aim to offer higher quality than fast-food chains and faster service than casual sit-down eateries -- has led to a spinoff frenzy. Fast-food and traditional casual restaurants are introducing fast-casual versions of their concepts left and right.

HuHot recently launched NuHu Mongolian Express. Red Robin’s entry is a concept called Red Robin Burger Works. IHOP has IHOP Express. Pizzeria Uno, Steak n’ Shake and other brands are also testing or launching spinoffs.

“Honestly, it seems like a complete scramble in our industry to get into fast casual,” says Chris Elliott, CEO of Tampa, Fla.-based sports-pub franchise Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, which opened its first unit of Beef’s Express this year. “Everyone is trying to get in there to find a niche. For us, this is a huge opportunity to capture some of that momentum.”