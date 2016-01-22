From Chihuahuas to Ninja Climbing Claws: The 5 Wackiest Items Confiscated by TSA in 2015

January 22, 2016 4 min read

Waiting shoelessly in line during interminable airport security screenings can feel like a special kind of torture. But a new blog post from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reveals that being on the other side of the aisle isn’t exactly a walk in the park.

“TSA had a busy year in 2015,” kicks off the post, which then goes on to recount the “many hazardous items that passengers attempted to travel with this year” -- ranging from the enthrallingly bizarre to the downright terrifying.

While unloaded and locked firearms can be transported in checked baggage, TSA said it confiscated a record 2,653 guns in carry-ons this year -- most of which were loaded and over 400 of which were in Texas airports. That number, which amounts to seven guns per day, is a 300 percent increase over the number of guns (660) confiscated a decade ago.

But in terms of types of weaponry, it’s just the tip of the iceberg. Check out our list of the five craziest objects confiscated by the TSA in 2015 below:

