Taco Bell's New Mystery Item: What Could It Be?

February 5, 2016 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Some people pre-order video games. Others? Well, they’ve got Taco Bell on the brain.

This Super Bowl Sunday, the fast-food franchise will unveil a new mystery meal during its 30-second ad spot. To help build up the hype, customers can pre-order the $2.99 item for pick up on Sunday afternoon.

Related: Kick Off Your Super Bowl Sunday Party With These 10 Pizza Promotions

The secret’s been kept so underwraps that not even celebrities in its commercials know what they’re endorsing.

However, Greg Creed, the CEO of Yum Brands -- Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and KFC's parent company -- did give a tiny hint in a recent intervew using his hands to make a gesture implying the item has a round shape.

"10,000 people have pre-ordered a product that they don't even know what it is," he says in the interview.

As the company stays quiet, imaginations are running wild. Rumor has it the new product might be a combination of two items already on its menu. That wouldn’t surprise us -- the taco chain has been known for mashups such as the Waffle Taco, Quesaritos and Doritos Los Tacos.

While we wait in anticipation, here are our best guesses for what the new item could be.

Related: 2016 Top Franchises from Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 List