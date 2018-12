10 Eye-Catching Gadgets From the Mobile World Congress

If you're the adventurous type or are wont to do DIY projects around the house , the Cat S60 could be the phone for you . The waterproof smartphone contains an embedded thermal camera from FLIR, the first of its kind, which allows users to spot things like overheating appliances and air leaks in the home. It can also take photos in the dark and under water.