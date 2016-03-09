Information Technology

Check Out These Facepalm-Worthy IT Requests

Image credit: Shutterstock
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Not everyone is a technophile, and that’s OK. Computers are complex machines that can be confusing at times, so there’s no shame in asking your IT professional for help. Occasionally, though, the questions asked are less about any gaps in technical know-how and more about a lack of common sense.

IT management company Solarwinds has compiled a list of real, hilarious IT help requests. Whether it’s a problem sending an email or dealing with a mouse, these technical difficulties are easy to laugh at.

Related: Brain Break: The Creator of Ali G, Borat and The Brothers Grimsby's Hilarious Apple Launch Spoof (NSFW!)

Check out the images below. If any of the scenarios seem familiar to you, we suggest you call IT again. Only this time, tell them you’re calling to apologize.

Image credit: Solar Winds
Image credit: Solar Winds
Image credit: Solar Winds
Image credit: Solar Winds
Image credit: Solar Winds
