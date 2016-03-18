Move Over, James Corden. Let the Professionals Take Care of Luxury Real Estate.

March 18, 2016 7 min read

Taking a break from your day job is always a good thing, but after watching James Corden’s recent attempt at selling luxury homes, it’s probably best he step aside and let the pros, like those at The Agency, do their thing.

And oh, by the way, The Agency is the company actually responsible for selling the luxury home in the above video.

“We’re always being creative and thinking outside of the box,” says David Parnes, an agent from the company. “We’re in a competitive industry and we want to make sure we’re the best at what we do. We have to challenge and better ourselves and, through our thinking, we need to live each house in our heads.

“Overall, we read each property as an individual and we extenuate each property as an individual with our ideas, giving it an identity through the lifestyle, which is a very very important marketing tool," he says. "We want to make sure people remember the home they had an experience in.”

To understand Parnes’s point, take a journey through this slideshow and experience the different lifestyles of luxury: