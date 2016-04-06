6 Ways to Save on the Costs of Airfare

April 6, 2016 3 min read

Air travel is stressful, and that's even before you factor in having to pay an arm, a leg and someone's firstborn child to get a halfway decent seat on a cramped and oddly climate-controlled plane.

The average cost of a domestic round trip in 2014 was $391, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. But as recently as January, the major domestic airlines saw an increase in ticket prices.

Read on for some tips about what you can do to mitigate costs and find the best deals.

