Our Franchise 500's Top 10 Most Popular Retail Companies

Image credit: 7-Eleven | Facebook
Staff writer. Frequently covers franchise news and food trends.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Retail franchises always dominate the rankings in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500. This year’s no different with businesses ranging from convenience stores, nutrition products, tech and professional equipment.

To find out who made the cut in the most popular retail franchises this year by number of units, check out this list:

 

1. 7-Eleven Inc.

1. <a href="http://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/7eleveninc/282052">7-Eleven Inc.</a>
Image credit: 7-Eleven | Facebook

Founded:1927

Franchising Since: 1964 (52 Years)

CEO: Joseph DePinto

Parent Company: Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd.

 

INITIAL INVESTMENT:

LOW: $37,550

HIGH: $1,119,900

 

CHANGE IN UNITS:

+5.2% +2918 UNITS (1 Year)

+9.7% +5495 UNITS (3 Years)

Related: 7-Eleven Is Giving Away a Franchise for Free

2. Circle K

2. <a href="http://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/circlek/329152">Circle K</a>
Image credit: harper kt | Shutterstock.com

 

Founded: 1951

Franchising Since: 1995 (21 Years)

CEO: Brian Hannasch

Parent Company: Alimentation Couche-Tard

 

INITIAL INVESTMENT:

LOW: $211,450

HIGH: $1,602,450

CHANGE IN UNITS:

+2.1% +179 UNITS (1 Year)

+8.5% +721 UNITS (3 Years)

Related: Circle K's Fahmi Al Shawa On Standardizing Better Service

3. Ace Hardware Corp.

3. <a href="http://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/acehardwarecorp/324961">Ace Hardware Corp.</a>
Image credit: Ace Hardware | Facebook

Founded:1924

Franchising Since: 1976 (40 Years)

CEO: John Venhuizen

 

INITIAL INVESTMENT:

LOW: $238,500

HIGH: $1,606,500

 

CHANGE IN UNITS:

-1.0% -47 UNITS (1 Year)

+1.8% +87 UNITS (3 Years)

Related: Hammer Time

4. Snap-on Tools

4. <a href="http://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/snapontools/282805">Snap-on Tools</a>
Image credit: Snap-on Tools | Facebook

Founded:1920

Franchising Since: 1991 (25 Years) 
CEO:  Nick Pinchuk 

INITIAL INVESTMENT:

LOW: $159,742
HIGH: $316,254
 

CHANGE IN UNITS: 
+0.3% +13 UNITS (1 Year)
+0.5% +24 UNITS (3 Years)

Related: Snap-on Tools Hits the Nail on the Head

5. GNC Franchising

5. <a href="http://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/gncfranchising/282377">GNC Franchising</a>
Image credit: GNC | Facebook

Founded: 1935
Franchising Since: 1988 (28 Years)
CEO:  Michael Archbold

INITIAL INVESTMENT:
LOW: $190,900
HIGH: $321,500

CHANGE IN UNITS:

+1.9% +127 UNITS (1 Year)
+8.7% +588 UNITS (3 Years)

6. Matco Tools

6. <a href="http://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/matcotools/282564">Matco Tools</a>
Image credit: Matco Tools | Facebook

Founded: 1979
Franchising Since: 1993 (23 Years)
CEO: Timothy Gilmore
Parent Company: Danaher Corp.

INITIAL INVESTMENT:
LOW: $85,229
HIGH: $247,710
CHANGE IN UNITS:

+6.5% +107 UNITS (1 Year)
+12.2% +202 UNITS (3 Years)

 
7. ampm

7. <a href="http://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/ampm/294371">ampm</a>
Image credit: ampm | Facebook

Founded: 1975
Franchising Since:1979 (37 Years)
CEO: Donna Sanker
Parent Company: BP West Coast Products LLC

INITIAL INVESTMENT:
LOW: $1,842,000
HIGH: $7,856,484
 

CHANGE IN UNITS:

+0.7% +7 UNITS (1 Year)
+0.6% +6 UNITS (3 Years)

8. Mac Tools

8. <a href="http://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/mactools/334157">Mac Tools</a>
Image credit: Mac Tools | Facebook

Founded: 1938
Franchising Since:  2011 (5 Years)
CEO: Brett Shaw

INITIAL INVESTMENT:
LOW: $86,190
HIGH: $240,305

CHANGE IN UNITS:
+7.4% +60 UNITS (1 Year)
+21.0% +171 UNITS (3 Years)

9. Aaron's

9. <a href="http://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/aarons/282061">Aaron's</a>
Image credit: Aaron's | Facebook

Founded: 1955
Franchising Since: 1992 (24 Years)
CEO:  John Robinson

INITIAL INVESTMENT:
LOW: $275,670
HIGH: $782,580

CHANGE IN UNITS:
-2.8% -58 UNITS (1 Year)
-0.8% -17 UNITS (3 Years)

10. Batteries Plus Bulbs

10. <a href="http://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/batteriesplusbulbs/282124">Batteries Plus Bulbs</a>
Image credit: Batteries Plus Bulbs | Facebook

Founded: 1988
Franchising Since: 1992 (24 Years)
CEO: Russ Reynolds
Parent Company: Roark Capital

INITIAL INVESTMENT:
LOW: $275,670
HIGH: $782,580

CHANGE IN UNITS:
-2.8% -58 UNITS (1 Year)
-0.8% -17 UNITS (3 Years)

