Our Franchise 500's Top 10 Most Popular Retail Companies
Retail franchises always dominate the rankings in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500. This year’s no different with businesses ranging from convenience stores, nutrition products, tech and professional equipment.
To find out who made the cut in the most popular retail franchises this year by number of units, check out this list:
1. 7-Eleven Inc.
Founded:1927
Franchising Since: 1964 (52 Years)
CEO: Joseph DePinto
Parent Company: Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd.
INITIAL INVESTMENT:
LOW: $37,550
HIGH: $1,119,900
CHANGE IN UNITS:
+5.2% +2918 UNITS (1 Year)
+9.7% +5495 UNITS (3 Years)
2. Circle K
Founded: 1951
Franchising Since: 1995 (21 Years)
CEO: Brian Hannasch
Parent Company: Alimentation Couche-Tard
INITIAL INVESTMENT:
LOW: $211,450
HIGH: $1,602,450
CHANGE IN UNITS:
+2.1% +179 UNITS (1 Year)
+8.5% +721 UNITS (3 Years)
Related: Circle K's Fahmi Al Shawa On Standardizing Better Service
3. Ace Hardware Corp.
Founded:1924
Franchising Since: 1976 (40 Years)
CEO: John Venhuizen
INITIAL INVESTMENT:
LOW: $238,500
HIGH: $1,606,500
CHANGE IN UNITS:
-1.0% -47 UNITS (1 Year)
+1.8% +87 UNITS (3 Years)
Related: Hammer Time
4. Snap-on Tools
Founded:1920
Franchising Since: 1991 (25 Years)
CEO: Nick Pinchuk
INITIAL INVESTMENT:
LOW: $159,742
HIGH: $316,254
CHANGE IN UNITS:
+0.3% +13 UNITS (1 Year)
+0.5% +24 UNITS (3 Years)
5. GNC Franchising
Founded: 1935
Franchising Since: 1988 (28 Years)
CEO: Michael Archbold
INITIAL INVESTMENT:
LOW: $190,900
HIGH: $321,500
CHANGE IN UNITS:
+1.9% +127 UNITS (1 Year)
+8.7% +588 UNITS (3 Years)
6. Matco Tools
Founded: 1979
Franchising Since: 1993 (23 Years)
CEO: Timothy Gilmore
Parent Company: Danaher Corp.
INITIAL INVESTMENT:
LOW: $85,229
HIGH: $247,710
CHANGE IN UNITS
CHANGE IN UNITS:
+6.5% +107 UNITS (1 Year)
+12.2% +202 UNITS (3 Years)
7. ampm
Founded: 1975
Franchising Since:1979 (37 Years)
CEO: Donna Sanker
Parent Company: BP West Coast Products LLC
INITIAL INVESTMENT:
LOW: $1,842,000
HIGH: $7,856,484
CHANGE IN UNITS:
+0.7% +7 UNITS (1 Year)
+0.6% +6 UNITS (3 Years)
8. Mac Tools
Founded: 1938
Franchising Since: 2011 (5 Years)
CEO: Brett Shaw
INITIAL INVESTMENT:
LOW: $86,190
HIGH: $240,305
CHANGE IN UNITS:
+7.4% +60 UNITS (1 Year)
+21.0% +171 UNITS (3 Years)
9. Aaron's
Founded: 1955
Franchising Since: 1992 (24 Years)
CEO: John Robinson
INITIAL INVESTMENT:
LOW: $275,670
HIGH: $782,580
CHANGE IN UNITS:
-2.8% -58 UNITS (1 Year)
-0.8% -17 UNITS (3 Years)
10. Batteries Plus Bulbs
Founded: 1988
Franchising Since: 1992 (24 Years)
CEO: Russ Reynolds
Parent Company: Roark Capital
INITIAL INVESTMENT:
LOW: $275,670
HIGH: $782,580
CHANGE IN UNITS:
-2.8% -58 UNITS (1 Year)
-0.8% -17 UNITS (3 Years)