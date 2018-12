5 Crazy Food Franchise Moments You'll Never Forget

Unfortunately for the people of Florida, the rest of us expect crazy stuff to happen regularly in the Sunshine State. But a man arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for -- wait for it -- throwing an alligator through a drive-through window? That's just nuts.

In October, Joshua James, 24, allegedly threw the 3-and-a-half foot reptile through a Wendy’s drive-through window in Royal Palm Beach and was then arrested. Charges also included petty theft and unlawful possession of an alligator. He was released on $6,000 bond.

James was also ordered to not have any contact with animals.

You can watch this crazy moment via recently released security footage video