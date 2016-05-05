5 Crazy Food Franchise Moments You'll Never Forget

When Tennessee local Josh Raby went for a late night McDonald’s milkshake run down the street, he expected the norm: a quick exchange about his order and a tired employee telling him the total as he pulled up to the next window.

But what’s life without a few surprise ingredients every now and then?

The quick drive-through run began with a not-so-corporate greeting as an employee continued to confuse the order and revealed his wife just passed away. Raby detailed his experience by live tweeting the interaction and including a picture of his food order as proof. Followers were glued to the feed as Raby learned more about this man. After telling Raby to go away, he closed the window and began to cry.

Weeks later, it was revealed the sad tale was a farce as some had predicted, but it sure did capture a lot of attention.