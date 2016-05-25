5 Franchises That Paid It Forward

May 25, 2016 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Sometimes there’s a special bond between a person and a specific franchise or its products. Typically, it has a lot to do with a shared experience, provides some sort of escape, or it could just taste that freaking good.

No matter the reason, when it comes time to do a good thing, these franchises made sure to come through for their customers: