How to Become an Instagram Millionaire

It starts with the million-dollar photo, Levine says. It should be a clear, high quality and attractive with an image that’s identifiable. Olympic runner Usain Bolt’s Instagram is the perfect example of this -- taking ownership of his brand and profession as an athlete and competitor.

“Pixelated pictures aren't a good look,” she cautions. “Show that you've given some thought and attention to this.”

A similar effort should be put into the username, which should match the message you’d like to convey. Make sure you know the purpose for your account. Is it professional? Personal? It’s most likely best to simply use a variation of your name, she says. But if it’s personal, it’s okay to have a bit more fun with it.

Just like a cover letter, your bio should help to clearly describe or provide an explanation for your perspective and what’s unique about you or your account.

“Don't write anything in any of your bios that you would not want to be publicly associated with you, regardless of your privacy settings,” cautions Levine.

In writing a bio, Nick says it facilitates figuring out why you want followers in the first place.

“Come up with a strategy,” he says. “You don’t want followers just for the sake of having followers.”