With the Help of These Franchises, You Earn the Yard of the Year Award
In these summer months homeowners have a lot their to-do list, with one being getting their yard in tip-top shape.
Curb appeal can make or break a guest’s first impression of your home, along with the lifestyle you live. It can also impact the value of your home and your neighborhood.
To make sure you don’t drop the ball, these franchises can make sure your home has enough curb appeal to possibly even be considered for that “Yard of the Year” award.
Related: Home Improvement Startup Porch Raises $65 Million at $500 Million Valuation
1. Freedom Franchises
If you’re going to take care of your lawn and embrace mother nature, why not go organic?
Founded in 1999, Freedom Franchises, offers organic lawn and plant care. Providing a variety of services for your lawn -- from mowing to mulching -- the business began franchising in 2006 and has nine locations in the U.S.
2. Spring-Green Lawn Care
Take back control of your garden with the help from Spring-Green Lawn Care.
The company got its start in 1977 in Plainfield, Ill. and started franchising in the same year. Since then, the franchise has offered a mixture of traditional and organic lawn-care services including lawn and tree services, fertilization and weed and disease control for residential or commercial customers.
With more than 100 locations, the franchise is also ranked as No. 275 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list.
3. Lawn Army
If you want an impeccable lawn with the help of a company that can get things done, Lawn Army might be the company to call.
The company, founded in 2010 and began franchising the same year, offers a full range of landscaping services from mowing to plant care. With its own customized program and way of doing things, the franchise offers solutions to commercial or residential customers.
4. Lawn Doctor
Though it might be a doctor in the traditional sense of the word, the Lawn Doctor will get your yard looking and feeling better.The company got its start in 1967 in the back of a small hardware store. As it began franchising in the same year, the Lawn Doctor now cares for more than 1 billion-square-feet of turf and offers care year-round with fertilization, weed and even insect control.
5. NaturaLawn of America
With a passion for nature and lawn care, Beecher Smith and Philip Catron started NaturaLawn of America in 1987.A new approach at the time, the duo used organic-based fertilizers along with an effective pest management initiative or system. Their philosophy and practices seemed to work as it began franchising in 1989 and now has 50 locations across the country.