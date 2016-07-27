Starbucks Baristas Can Now Have Purple Hair. Here Are 5 Other Quirky Company Dress Codes.

July 27, 2016 3 min read

Starbucks’s new Dress Code Lookbook is hilarious.

Employees can now indulge in all of their hipster desires -- dyeing their hair any color they want and wearing scarves, fedoras or even trilbys (Haven’t heard of a trilby? You’re just not hipster enough).

The lookbook promotes purple hair, tattoos and yes, fedoras -- although you can’t wear a cowboy hat (what’s up with that?).

“We hope this Dress Code Lookbook gets you excited to open your closets and have fun,” the lookbook says. Well Starbucks, we’re excited.

Here are five other quirky company dress codes:

