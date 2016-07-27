Starbucks Baristas Can Now Have Purple Hair. Here Are 5 Other Quirky Company Dress Codes.
Starbucks’s new Dress Code Lookbook is hilarious.
Employees can now indulge in all of their hipster desires -- dyeing their hair any color they want and wearing scarves, fedoras or even trilbys (Haven’t heard of a trilby? You’re just not hipster enough).
The lookbook promotes purple hair, tattoos and yes, fedoras -- although you can’t wear a cowboy hat (what’s up with that?).
“We hope this Dress Code Lookbook gets you excited to open your closets and have fun,” the lookbook says. Well Starbucks, we’re excited.
Here are five other quirky company dress codes:
Wal-Mart
After complaints that Wal-Mart employees were overheating in their company uniforms, the retail giant was forced to loosen its rules.
Those who have physically demanding jobs are now allowed to wear jeans and T-shirts so they don’t suffer in the heat. The best part though? Wal-Mart instituted “employee engagement days” that allow for ugly Christmas sweaters or sports jerseys.
Disney
While Starbucks is working to help employees customize their appearances, Disney has done the opposite. “The Disney Look is a classic look that is clean, natural, polished and professional, and avoids ‘cutting edge’ trends or extreme styles,” its lookbook says.
Called “the Disney look,” it regulates employees' fingernails, the color of glasses, eyebrows and many other things (of particular note: shaving your eyebrows is not permitted).
Jimmy John’s
To work at Jimmy John’s, you may need to check, and then double check, your wardrobe. The extensive dress code includes “no shiny items or excessive stitching” on jeans and socks must cover the ankle bone -- yes, the entire ankle bone.
Not to mention, you must come to work “freshly” showered and odor-free.
Publix
At Publix, a supermarket chain with stores across the southeast, you can have a mustache, but not a beard.One employee was highly unsatisfied with this rule. Brandon Wesley started a petition to be free with his beard. He apparently isn’t the only one with this desire, as his petition titled, “Let us have beards!” garnered more than 14,700 signatures as of July.