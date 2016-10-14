Taco Bell's New Restaurants Are Unrecognizable

The company rolled out four new store models, and they look nothing like the fast-food chain we know.

October 14, 2016 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Business Insider



Taco Bell has redesigned some of its restaurants.

The company rolled out four new store models -- "modern explorer," "California sol," "heritage" and "urban edge" -- and they look nothing like the fast-food chain we know.

The four new restaurants, which recently debuted in Orange County, Calif., are all pretty similar to one another. The chain plans to roll out the new designs nationally.

They feature open kitchens and lounge seating areas with rustic wood and metal finishes, as well as fancy lighting fixtures and chandeliers that look like they came from Restoration Hardware.

Here's how the company describes each model: