Neiman Marcus Rolls Out $3.2 Million Worth of Fantasy Gifts

October 24, 2016

Halloween is nearly here, and Thanksgiving is probably only a glimmer in the eye of your most organized family member. Here at Entrepreneur's New York office, we've just come off a week of humidity and temps in the 70s and 80s, so Christmas still seems pretty far away. But 'tis the season for retailers to start getting into the holiday spirit.

Neiman Marcus recently rolled out its 90th annual Christmas Book gift guide. The retailer first launched the Christmas Book as a 16-page catalog in 1926, but in its modern incarnation, it’s best known for its Fantasy Gifts.

This year's 11 offerings include a $30,000 walk-on role in the Broadway musical Waitress, a $700,000 week-long vacation at three Downton Abbey-esque estates in England, a $65,000 one-day football camp with legendary quarterback Joe Montana, a $63,000 limited edition Infiniti Q60, a $500,000 trip to the Grammy Awards, a $120,000 sleepover at Neiman Marcus’s Dallas headquarters and perhaps the most outlandish, a $1,500,000 Rose Gold Cobalt Valkyrie-X Private Plane.

Much of the proceeds of the Fantasy Gifts will be donated to the company's charitable The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation, the Grammy Foundation and the Akola Project. Check out the slideshow for the full complement of wild gifts.