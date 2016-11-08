Check Out These Election Day Freebies
Brands across the U.S. are looking for ways to get people to vote. In fact, companies are so eager to tap into the presidential discussion today that they’re giving away free things.
From donuts to Uber rides to gym memberships, these brands are going above and beyond to get you to the polls. So what’s the hold up? Go cast your vote so you can score some of these free deals today.
Pizza to the Polls
Poll lines are inevitable today, but one company is looking to help out any hungry and exhausted people stuck waiting to vote.
Grassroots initiative Pizza to the Polls delivers free pizza to hungry Americans at polls across the country.
So if you hear your stomach start to growl while waiting to vote at a polling location, hop over to the website and report a long line. By submitting a link from Twitter or Instagram that shows how busy the polling location is and including its address, it’s likely a pizza could be on its way.
Krispy Kreme
7-11
Zipcar
Having trouble getting to the polls? Zipcar has you covered. The company is offering free rentals to Zipcar members between the hours of 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. for its #DrivetheVote campaign.
Keep in mind though -- polls start closing at 6 p.m.
Uber
This ridesharing service is making sure you have no excuse for making it to the polls in time.
Uber partnered with Google to help you find your closest poll location. You can then order an Uber there. For first-time riders, Uber is offering a $20 discount with the promo code “VOTETODAY.”
And for any Philadelphia voters today -- Uber and Lyft are completely free. Just use the promo code “VOTEPA.”
Lyft
From 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Lyft is offering riders a 45 percent discount on their rides to the polls, in honor of the election for the 45th president of the United States.
If you’re a first-time rider, you can receive $5 off your first 10 rides with the promo code “NOVEMBER8TH.”