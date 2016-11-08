Check Out These Election Day Freebies

If these awesome deals won't get you to vote, we're not sure what will.

November 8, 2016 3 min read

Brands across the U.S. are looking for ways to get people to vote. In fact, companies are so eager to tap into the presidential discussion today that they’re giving away free things.

From donuts to Uber rides to gym memberships, these brands are going above and beyond to get you to the polls. So what’s the hold up? Go cast your vote so you can score some of these free deals today.

