Presidential Elections

Check Out These Election Day Freebies

If these awesome deals won't get you to vote, we're not sure what will.
Check Out These Election Day Freebies
Image credit: Eric Baradat | Getty Images
Brands across the U.S. are looking for ways to get people to vote. In fact, companies are so eager to tap into the presidential discussion today that they’re giving away free things.

From donuts to Uber rides to gym memberships, these brands are going above and beyond to get you to the polls. So what’s the hold up? Go cast your vote so you can score some of these free deals today.



Pizza to the Polls

Pizza to the Polls
Image credit: Jupiterimages | Getty Images

Poll lines are inevitable today, but one company is looking to help out any hungry and exhausted people stuck waiting to vote.

Grassroots initiative Pizza to the Polls delivers free pizza to hungry Americans at polls across the country.

So if you hear your stomach start to growl while waiting to vote at a polling location, hop over to the website and report a long line. By submitting a link from Twitter or Instagram that shows how busy the polling location is and including its address, it’s likely a pizza could be on its way.



Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme
Image credit: Joe Raedle | Getty Images
A sugary sweet is sure to get you to the polls. If you show up to any Krispy Kreme location across the U.S. with your “I voted!” sticker, you can score a free Krispy Kreme donut.


7-11

7-11
Image credit: Zachery Jensen | Getty Images
In case you needed another reason to vote, 7-Eleven is offering voters free cups of coffee. The catch? One, you’ve got to vote, and two, you must download 7-Eleven’s free app to claim a cup of Joe.


Zipcar

Zipcar
Image credit: Bloomberg | Getty Images

Having trouble getting to the polls? Zipcar has you covered. The company is offering free rentals to Zipcar members between the hours of 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. for its #DrivetheVote campaign.

Keep in mind though -- polls start closing at 6 p.m.



Uber

Uber
Image credit: Brendan Smialowski | Getty Images

This ridesharing service is making sure you have no excuse for making it to the polls in time.

Uber partnered with Google to help you find your closest poll location. You can then order an Uber there. For first-time riders, Uber is offering a $20 discount with the promo code “VOTETODAY.”

And for any Philadelphia voters today -- Uber and Lyft are completely free. Just use the promo code “VOTEPA.”



Lyft

Lyft
Image credit: Bloomberg | Getty Images

From 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Lyft is offering riders a 45 percent discount on their rides to the polls, in honor of the election for the 45th president of the United States.

If you’re a first-time rider, you can receive $5 off your first 10 rides with the promo code “NOVEMBER8TH.”



Gold's Gym

Gold's Gym
Image credit: Lynne Gilbert | Getty Images
Forget about the food -- get a free workout in today. Show your “I voted” sticker at any Gold’s Gym location to get free access to the facility for the day.


Bob Evans

Bob Evans
Image credit: jetcityimage | Getty Images
With this printable coupon, get 30 percent off any dine-in or take-out order at Bob Evans after 2 p.m. today.


Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company
Image credit: Holly Hildreth | Getty Images
If you want to cast a vote for something with much lower stakes, head over to Noodles & Company’s website to choose your favorite Mac & Cheese dish. After you vote, you’ll receive a “Buy One, Get One” coupon.
