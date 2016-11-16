The Most and Least Reliable Airports and Airlines
As the holidays near, it might be time to start thinking about your next vacation -- if you haven’t already. For all those procrastinating planners, we’ve got some insights that might help you book your last-minute escape.
Air travel intelligence company OAG recently released its report on on-time performance rates of airlines and airports across the globe for October 2016. From airports big and small, take a look at this year’s best and worst airlines and airports.
Related: Road Warriors Share Their Opinions on Favorite U.S. Airports
Most Reliable Global Airport: Paris Beauvais-Tille
Most Reliable U.S. Airport: St. George, Utah
Least Reliable Global Airport: Nantong
Least Reliable U.S. Airport: Lebanon, N.H.
If you’re in a rush to get somewhere quickly, Lebanon Municipal Airport is not going to get you there. The New Hampshire airport has a 62.6 percent on-time departure rating and ranks number 335 of 336 North American airlines. It only had 182 October flights, so chances are slim that you’ll be stopping through there anyway.
Related: Would You Pay an Hourly Rate to Stay at This Airport Terminal Hotel?
Most Reliable Global Airline: Lufttransport AS
Most Reliable U.S. Airline: Grant Aviation Inc.
Least Reliable Global Airline: El Al Israel Airlines
Least Reliable U.S. Airline: ViaAir
It’s a close call whether your flight will be on time when flying with ViaAir. In fact, it’s almost a 50-50 shot. In October, Maitland, Fla.’s ViaAir had 400 scheduled flights -- only 55.9 percent arrived on-time. On the bright side, at least none of its October flights were canceled.