Four Tech Tools to Break Your Bad Habits
There's no shame in needing a little help to get your goals accomplished. These gadgets can give you the tech boost you need.
Bad posture?
To rectify your absentminded slump, the discreet Alex headset clips to your ears, wraps around the back of your neck and vibrates gently when it detects a slouch. ($99; alexposture.com)
Social media obsessed?
The humble Saent button syncs with an app on your computer to help you reclaim the time you waste browsing. Give it a tap when you feel your brain wandering, and any sites you’ve flagged as a distraction will be blocked for 10 minutes to two hours, depending on your preference. ($65; saent.com)
Forget to hydrate?
Proper hydration improves blood flow to the brain and makes workers more productive. To keep the H20 flowing, LED lights inside the Spark water bottle pulse periodically, reminding you to take a drink. ($55; hidratespark.com)
Texting at your desk?
The Logitech K780 Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard syncs with up to three Bluetooth devices. Reply to urgent texts or make Evernote entries on your iPad without disrupting your workspace. ($80; logitech.com)