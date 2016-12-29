10 Free eBooks to Jump Start Your 2017

Entrepreneur has an affiliate partnership with TradePub so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Get a head start on all your New Year’s resolutions by tackling these 10 free eBooks. Your promise to self-improvement is not something that should be pushed to the back burner because life gets in the way. It’s up to you to make 2017 your best year yet.

Out of thousands of content pieces, we hand-picked 10 that are the best of the best. Learn how to stick to your resolutions, make positive changes, discover travel hacks, unleash your creativity, maximize your productivity, live stress-free, and set and stick to the goals that matter to you.

It’s time to take action to becoming the person you know you can be.

Disclosure: This is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio. Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Have a deal you want to promote? Contact us here.