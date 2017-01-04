Get a Behind-the-Scenes Look at CES 2017

Entrepreneur is on the ground at this year's Consumer Electronics Show. Check back for highlights from the event as well as insights from thought leaders and innovators.

CES 2017 officially kicks off tomorrow, but exhibitors and members of the media have already flooded Las Vegas.

Last year, 177,393 was said to attend the annual technology show, spanning a net total of 2.47 million square feet of space. This year, expect attendence levels to be near the same, as people check out 3,800 different vendors.

Check out these photos of exhibitors as they prepare their booths at the Las Vegas Convention Center.