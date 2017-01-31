Books

Books That Inspire Me - Mira Gulati

Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Deputy Editor, Entrepreneur India Magazine
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

 Mira Gulati, gemologist and jewellery designer, has created the Mirari brand to satisfy India’s growing demand for luxury jewellery with a contemporary edge, as well as the international market’s craving for aesthetic, incredible Indian treasures. She was the first jewellery designer who was invited to participate in the Elephant Parade in 2013, where she created a life size elephant called ‘Black Taj’, which was auctioned at Ritz Carlton, LA.
START WITH WHY by Simon Sinek

START WITH WHY by Simon Sinek
This is one of the best business books I have read. It teaches the importance of an agenda behind every action. The most important learning that I took back from it was to always ask “Why are we doing this?”. This simple question helps simplify the purpose and action of any activity. The book successfully explains the process of converting a vision into the final result through the stages of planning, execution as well as management.
GETTING TO YES by Bruce Patton, Roger Fisher, and William Ury

GETTING TO YES by Bruce Patton, Roger Fisher, and William Ury
This book beautifully helps one understand the art of negotiation. It talks about negotiation in every aspect of life, from business to personal to society and more. Reading about such diverse and detailed illustrations, has helped me understand how to prepare positively for any negotiation. The key is to listen, understand and work towards a solution to find a midway. Flexibility will be your long term companion for sure! This too is an indirect way of negotiating.
THE TIPPING POINT by Malcolm Gladwell

THE TIPPING POINT by Malcolm Gladwell

“The tipping point is that magic moment when an idea, trend, or social behavior crosses a threshold, tips, and spreads like wildfire.” - Malcolm Gladwell
The phrase ‘everything has a right time’ has clearly implemented in this book. How big or small an action may be, if it has been timed right at a right place and accurately, nothing can stop it from growing epidemically. Emotions and feelings are contagious. They have the power to either make or break a situation. The most pragmatic of them is word of mouth.

(This article was first published in the December issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

