Books That Inspire Me - Mira Gulati

“The tipping point is that magic moment when an idea, trend, or social behavior crosses a threshold, tips, and spreads like wildfire.” - Malcolm Gladwell

The phrase ‘everything has a right time’ has clearly implemented in this book. How big or small an action may be, if it has been timed right at a right place and accurately, nothing can stop it from growing epidemically. Emotions and feelings are contagious. They have the power to either make or break a situation. The most pragmatic of them is word of mouth.

