Books That Inspire Me - Mira Gulati
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.Mira Gulati, gemologist and jewellery designer, has created the Mirari brand to satisfy India’s growing demand for luxury jewellery with a contemporary edge, as well as the international market’s craving for aesthetic, incredible Indian treasures. She was the first jewellery designer who was invited to participate in the Elephant Parade in 2013, where she created a life size elephant called ‘Black Taj’, which was auctioned at Ritz Carlton, LA.
START WITH WHY by Simon Sinek
GETTING TO YES by Bruce Patton, Roger Fisher, and William Ury
THE TIPPING POINT by Malcolm Gladwell
“The tipping point is that magic moment when an idea, trend, or social behavior crosses a threshold, tips, and spreads like wildfire.” - Malcolm Gladwell
The phrase ‘everything has a right time’ has clearly implemented in this book. How big or small an action may be, if it has been timed right at a right place and accurately, nothing can stop it from growing epidemically. Emotions and feelings are contagious. They have the power to either make or break a situation. The most pragmatic of them is word of mouth.
(This article was first published in the December issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)