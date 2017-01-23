From Losing Weight to Proposing, Here Are 7 Unexpected Ways People Used Twitter

After 15 years of smoking cigarettes, TechCrunch co-editor Alexia Tsotsis decided to call it quits -- with the help of Twitter.

Tsotsis used Twitter to keep herself accountable. She began Tweeting whenever she felt the urge to pick up a cigarette. With overwhelming support from her Twitter followers, Tsotsis began to feel like she couldn’t let them down.

“I stuck to my guns and stuck on my nicotine patches, tweeting instead of smoking when in at-risk situations like parties with friends and passing by airport entrances,” she wrote in a TechCrunch article.

Tsotsis found that the people she connected with on Twitter provided reinforcement for combatting her unhealthy behaviors. “Twitter becomes a powerful supplement took in the management of addiction,” she wrote.