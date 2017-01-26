All Work, No Play? Say No Way With 10 Free eBooks.

Entrepreneur has an affiliate partnership with TradePub so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Just because work is an important part of life, it shouldn't monopolize your entire existence. Give yourself the well-deserved break you’ve been putting off and allow yourself to enjoy the little moments. To make it easier, we’ve compiled our A-list resources to accompany you in the journey of bringing back fulfillment to your life.

Stop making typical excuses such as, “I just don’t have the time” or “I’ll get to it tomorrow.” Life is all about balance and there’s no perfect equation to prioritization. It’s all about your values and your actions, but sometimes you need a guide to make it happen. You have a choice about where you invest your time. Make the choice that benefits you the most.

Whether you need a physical or mental oasis, these eBooks have you covered. You’ll learn more about travel hacks, living and eating mindfully, exercise tips, happiness and stress-management skills, achieving work/life balance and re-discovering your passions.

Relax and add some long overdue enjoyment to your life with these free eBooks.