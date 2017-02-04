Books That Inspire Me - Ranjit Punja

Prior to dedicating all his efforts on his first venture, CreditMantri, Ranjit spent 23 years working for different consumer in lending businesses in 53 countries.

Ranjit Punja is the CEO and Co-Founder of CreditMantri, a Chennai-based technology driven credit management service provider. Ranjit has been associated with the company ever since its inception. Prior to dedicating all his efforts on his first venture, CreditMantri, Ranjit spent 23 years working for different consumer in lending businesses in 53 countries. During this period, Ranjit also noticed the lack of proper credit management in India.

