Uber Tips for a Smooth Rideshare

Uber gets a lot of bad press, from users and rival transportation services alike. But when you're standing on a street corner with no taxi in sight, it's hard not to click on that familiar logo.

While it's easy to use, Uber has a lot more going on under the hood than you might realize. We've got the top things you need to know to make your next experience a smooth ride. Did you know there are six types of rides you can get, and you can end up literally paying the price for not being able to discern one from another? And even if you don't care because your employer is the one footing the bill, there are ways to make that process even easier. If you want to make things harder on your driver, cue up your own playlist. But if you do, you should tip heavily. What's that you say? You don't tip your Uber driver? We have some thoughts on that, too.

So read on for eight tips and tricks. And look forward to some more soon because Uber has introduced Uber Trip Experiences, a program urging app developers to connect to Uber in ways that might let you turn on the heat as you get close to your home or deliver a news update timed to your trip.